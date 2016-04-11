BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes license agreement with MoMedia TV Ltd, a company based in London, for the communication and exploitation of a number of programs produced or distributed by Mondo TV on pay digital platforms, like Netflix, iTunes, Amazon and Google
* The agreement will have a three years duration and allows the exploitation on the aforementioned platforms in USA, Canada, UK and Australia, Germany and Scandinavian countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.