April 11 Amyris Inc
* Amyris creates program to reduce the cost and increase
access to leading malaria treatment
* Announced signing of a stock purchase agreement for a
$5-million equity investment from Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation
* Investment is to fund a program to further reduce cost of
one of world's leading malaria treatments
* Program will focus on continued production of high-quality
and secure supplies of Artemisinic Acid and Amorphadiene
* Says Gates Foundation agreed to purchase approximately $5
million of Amyris common stock at $1.14 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)