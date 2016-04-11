April 11 Amyris Inc

* Amyris creates program to reduce the cost and increase access to leading malaria treatment

* Announced signing of a stock purchase agreement for a $5-million equity investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

* Investment is to fund a program to further reduce cost of one of world's leading malaria treatments

* Program will focus on continued production of high-quality and secure supplies of Artemisinic Acid and Amorphadiene

* Says Gates Foundation agreed to purchase approximately $5 million of Amyris common stock at $1.14 per share