April 11 Torchmark Corp

* Notified by Center For Medicare And Medicaid Services that Medicare Prescription Drug Plans of units released from intermediate sanctions

* Units released from intermediate sanctions are United American Insurance Company and First United American Life Insurance Company

* Says release of sanctions will have no impact on co's previously-announced commitment to exit the Medicare Part D business Source - 1.usa.gov/1TN6e3g Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)