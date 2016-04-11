April 11 Asta Funding Inc

* Asta Funding, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of its common stock

* Says offer to purchase shares of common stock at a price per share not greater than $10.25 nor less than $9.50