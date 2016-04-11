April 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Regeneron and intellia therapeutics announce collaboration
to discover and develop crispr/cas therapeutics
* Says intellia will receive a $75 million upfront payment
and is eligible to receive significant royalty payments
* Has also agreed to invest up to $50 million in intellia's
next equity financing
* Under terms of 6-year agreement, regeneron has exclusive
right to discover and develop crispr-based products against up
to 10 targets
