April 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Regeneron and intellia therapeutics announce collaboration to discover and develop crispr/cas therapeutics

* Says intellia will receive a $75 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive significant royalty payments

* Has also agreed to invest up to $50 million in intellia's next equity financing

* Under terms of 6-year agreement, regeneron has exclusive right to discover and develop crispr-based products against up to 10 targets