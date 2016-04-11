April 11 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc
* Entered into amendment and waiver to third
amended,restated credit,guaranty agreement, dated as of feb 13,
2012
* Amendment extends deadline for filing company's form 10-k
for fiscal year ended dec. 31, 2015 to may 31, 2016
* Amendment also permits company to incur up to $750 million
of additional unsecured indebtedness at any time
* Amendment modifies add-backs to consolidated adjusted
ebitda under credit agreement
