April 11 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Entered into amendment and waiver to third amended,restated credit,guaranty agreement, dated as of feb 13, 2012

* Amendment extends deadline for filing company's form 10-k for fiscal year ended dec. 31, 2015 to may 31, 2016

* Amendment also permits company to incur up to $750 million of additional unsecured indebtedness at any time

* Amendment modifies add-backs to consolidated adjusted ebitda under credit agreement