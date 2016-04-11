April 11 Merck & Co Inc

* Merck & Co Inc says CEO Kenneth C. Frazier's total compensation for FY 2015 was $24.2 mln vs $25 mln in FY 2014 - SEC Filing

* Merck & Co Inc says CFO Robert M. Davis's total compensation for FY 2015 was $7.3 mln vs $12.8 mln in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source text [1.usa.gov/1ViJ9Xq] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)