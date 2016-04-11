Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
April 11 Merck & Co Inc
* Merck & Co Inc says CEO Kenneth C. Frazier's total compensation for FY 2015 was $24.2 mln vs $25 mln in FY 2014 - SEC Filing
* Merck & Co Inc says CFO Robert M. Davis's total compensation for FY 2015 was $7.3 mln vs $12.8 mln in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source text [1.usa.gov/1ViJ9Xq] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.