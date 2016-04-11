Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
April 11 Summit Midstream Partners LP :
* Energy Capital Partners II reports 52.8 pct active stake in Summit Midstream Partners as of April 8, 2016 vs. 47.13 pct as of Jan 22, 2016- SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1qk7eQt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.