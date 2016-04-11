Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
April 11 Salesforce.Com Inc :
* Says CEO Marc Benioff FY 2016 total compensation $33.4 million versus $39.9 million in FY 2015
* CFO Mark Hawkins FY 2016 total compensation of $7.7 million versus $9.9 million in FY 2015 Source text (1.usa.gov/1ViJ5Hd) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.