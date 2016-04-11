Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
April 11 (Reuters)
* Ameriquest Inc files amended IPO Filing - SEC filing
* Ameriquest Inc sees IPO size of up to $75 million versus previously expected about $92 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1oRZsMS (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.