BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Uyum Gida :
* Majority shareholder Makro Market plans to increase stake in the company
* Makro market plans to buy company shares at maximum 4 lira ($1.41) per B group shares between April 12- June 30
($1 = 2.8295 liras)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.