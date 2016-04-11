April 11 Eurazeo :

* Eurazeo invests in Novacap, a global pharmaceutical and chemicals company

* By investing 160 million euros ($182.74 million) in equity, Eurazeo will become the majority shareholder with 67 pct of the capital

* Pending the approval of the regulatory authorities, the transaction should be completed by the summer ($1 = 0.8756 euros)