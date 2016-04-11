BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11 Infas Holding Aktiengesellschaft :
* FY revenue 19.4 million euros ($22.15 million)(year ago: 20.6 million euros)
* FY net loss of 0.3 million euros versus profit 0.4 million euros year ago
* Sees for FY 2016 positive earnings development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: