* Says it has acquired mortgage loans of Dunas Hotels & Resort, within its plan to buy a total of 1,183 rooms in 4 hotels on Gran Canaria, with a total investment of 75 million euros ($85.6 million)

* Buys through its unit Hispania Real SOCIMI SAU a residential complex in Madrid for 16 million euros

