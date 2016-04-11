BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11 Archos SA :
* Signs loan agreement of up to 12 million euros ($13.7 million) with the European Investment Bank Source text: bit.ly/1VihRQY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: