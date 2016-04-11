BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 (Reuters) -
* Toho's Group operating profit expected to jump 26 percent to 40 billion yen for FY ending Feb 29 - Nikkei
* Toho sales apparently climbed 11 pct to about 230 bln yen, exceeding the 225 bln yen guidance - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1S1rrC6 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.