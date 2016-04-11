BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
April 11 Golden Band Resources Inc:
* Golden Band receives Notice Of Default and Notice Of Intention to Enforce Security
* Lender Procon Resources made demand for payment by April 18, of amounts due under credit agreement of about $19.6 million
* Company has received Notice Of Intention to Enforce Security under section 244 of Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act from lender
* Continues to review and consider its alternatives to resolve situation
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information