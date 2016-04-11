April 11 Golden Band Resources Inc:

* Golden Band receives Notice Of Default and Notice Of Intention to Enforce Security

* Lender Procon Resources made demand for payment by April 18, of amounts due under credit agreement of about $19.6 million

* Company has received Notice Of Intention to Enforce Security under section 244 of Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act from lender

* Continues to review and consider its alternatives to resolve situation