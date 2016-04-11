Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
April 11 Alcoa Inc :
* Q1 net income of $16 million, or $0.00 per share
* In 2016, Alcoa projects an approximately 1.1 million metric ton global aluminum deficit
* Alcoa says excluding special items, net income of $108 million, or $0.07 per share in Q1
* Says Q1 revenue of $4.9 billion, down 15 percent year-over-year
* Projects a global alumina deficit of 1.4 million metric tons. In 2016
* In automotive, continues to forecast global automotive production growth of 1 to 4 percent in 2016
* In aerospace, Alcoa is projecting 6 to 8 percent global aerospace sales growth in 2016
* Is on track to complete its separation in the second half of 2016.
* Says in the heavy duty truck and trailer end market, Alcoa projects a global production of negative 4 percent to flat in 2016
* Alcoa says Q1 alumina production of 3,330 kmt versus 3,933 kmt in Q1 2015
* Engineered products and solutions business reduced workforce by 600 positions in Q1 and plans a further reduction of 400 positions
* Additionally, given the current market environment, it is evaluating another reduction of up to 1,000 positions in its eps business
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $5.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alcoa says inventories of $3,549 million at March 31, 2016 versus $3,442 million at Dec 31, 2015 Source text bit.ly/25VtxNc Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.