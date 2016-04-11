April 11 Scynexis Inc

* On april 10, 2016, co terminated that certain sales agreement by and between company and Cowen and Company, dated november 11, 2015

On April 11, 2016, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co