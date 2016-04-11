Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
April 11 Raging Capital Management, LLC:
* Raging Capital Management, LLC dissolves passive stake In Outerwall Inc as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Raging Capital Management, LLC previously reported passive stake of 6.8 percent in Outerwall Inc as of December 31, 2015 Source text 1.usa.gov/1YqrET5 Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.