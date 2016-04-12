April 11 Costco Wholesale Corp :

* Learned that TRC Capital Corporation (TRC) has made an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer dated April 6, 2016

* TRC has offered to purchase up to one million shares of Costco's common stock at $149.50 per share

* Recommends that shareholders reject "mini-tender" offer

* "Costco is not associated with TRC or offer"