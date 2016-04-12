BRIEF-Lannett announces FDA approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml
* Lannett announces approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml (0.5 mg/ml)
April 12 SHL Telemedicine Ltd :
* FY revenues for year of $40.7 million (up 13.8 pct in constant currency to $45.5 million)
* FY adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million versus $7.7 million year ago
* FY adjusted net loss of $6.1 million versus adjusted net income of $2.1 million in 2014
* 2016 will be a year of transition for SHL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its share trade to halt from May 17 as it plans to acquire 65 percent stake in health firm via share issue