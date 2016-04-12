BRIEF-Engagement Labs reports Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Revenue has decreased by 40%, from $1.33 million for Q1 2016 to $805,820 for q1 2017
April 12 Silver Wheaton Corp
* Announces exercise of over-allotment option
* Underwriters have elected to exercise their option in full to purchase additional 4.97 million common shares at price of US$16.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Gilat reports strong year-over-year profitability improvement in q1 2017