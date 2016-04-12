BRIEF-Lannett announces FDA approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml
* Lannett announces approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml (0.5 mg/ml)
April 12 Corline Biomedical AB :
* Rights issue oversubscribed 125.4 pct
* About 23.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.90 million), equivalent to 92.2 pct, were subscribed for with subscription rights
* About 2.0 million crowns, equivalent to 7.8 pct, were subscribed for without subscription rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1110 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its share trade to halt from May 17 as it plans to acquire 65 percent stake in health firm via share issue