April 12 Corline Biomedical AB :

* Rights issue oversubscribed 125.4 pct

* About 23.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.90 million), equivalent to 92.2 pct, were subscribed for with subscription rights

* About 2.0 million crowns, equivalent to 7.8 pct, were subscribed for without subscription rights ($1 = 8.1110 Swedish crowns)