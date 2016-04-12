Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
April 12 Visiativ SA :
* Signs strategic partnership with Linksoft to assist companies in managing health and safety at work Source text: bit.ly/22qIsdI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails, which the company linked to a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.