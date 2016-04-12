BRIEF-China's Chalkis Health elects chairman
May 16 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd * Says board elects Li Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qr2U3J Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 12 Kesko Oyj
* says has completed the acquisition of Suomen Lahikauppa - Siwa and Valintatalo stores to be converted into K-markets
* estimates that it will achieve synergy benefits of approximately 25-30 million euros at EBITDA level from the acquisition as of 2018
* says costs of store and network conversion, to be treated as non-recurring restructuring costs, will total approximately 30 million euros in 2016-2018
* updates guidance, says net sales for 2016 are expected to increase from the previous year, operating profit excluding non-recurring items seen flat
* updated outlook does not take account of the acquisition of Onninen, in respect of which estimates will be given in connection with its completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares of par value thb 10 each in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited