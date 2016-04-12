BRIEF-China's Chalkis Health elects chairman
May 16 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd * Says board elects Li Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qr2U3J Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 12 CTS Eventim
* CTS Eventim and Sony Music Entertainment join forces for ticketing in Latin America
* Says has entered into a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment to provide ticketing services in Latin America
* Says JV will begin its Latin American operations in Brazil, during Q2 of 2016, and will then expand to other countries in region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd * Says board elects Li Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qr2U3J Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares of par value thb 10 each in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited