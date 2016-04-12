BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
April 12 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc
* Nu Skin Enterprises Inc sees negative foreign currency trends will continue to be headwind throughout 2016 and will negatively impact revenue by 7 percent Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1qlhW9o) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year