BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
April 12 Cemtrex Inc :
* Entered into an equity distribution agreement with Chardan Capital Markets Llc
* Company may issue and sell shares of its common stock from time to time through Chardan as company's sales agent
* If expressly authorized by company, Chardan may also sell company's common stock in privately negotiated transactions Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1oTk8nL) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year