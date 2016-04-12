BRIEF-Lannett announces FDA approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml
* Lannett announces approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml (0.5 mg/ml)
April 12 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* FY net revenues grew by 67 pct to 4.3 million Swiss francs in sales of lead product raxone for treatment of leber's hereditary optic neuropathy
* For 2015, company reported a positive net result of 5.9 million Swiss francs (2014: -8.0 million francs) influenced by a revaluation of intangible assets and inventory
* As of December 31, 2015, Santhera had cash and cash equivalents of 76.9 million francs (2014: 17.4 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its share trade to halt from May 17 as it plans to acquire 65 percent stake in health firm via share issue