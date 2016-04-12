April 12 Agrarius AG :

* Sales in 2015 increased by over 20 pct to 4.1 million euros ($4.68 million) (previous year: 3.4 million euros)

* Preliminary consolidated EBITDA in 2015 amounted to around 450 thousand euros after 888 thousand euros in the previous year

* Forecast 2016: further increase in sales to 4.5-4.8 million euros and an EBITDA of 450-700 thousand euros expected