April 12 Scandi Standard Publ AB :

* Scandi Standard's subsidiary Danpo A/S has acquired a majority shareholding in Sødams Øko Fjerkræslagteri ApS

* Sødams Øko Fjerkræslagteri ApS was established in 2009 and processes about 500,000 organic and free-range chicken with annual sales of about 18 million Danish crowns ($2.8 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.5245 Danish crowns)