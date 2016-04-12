BRIEF-China's Chalkis Health elects chairman
May 16 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd * Says board elects Li Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qr2U3J Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 12 Scandi Standard Publ AB :
* Scandi Standard's subsidiary Danpo A/S has acquired a majority shareholding in Sødams Øko Fjerkræslagteri ApS
* Sødams Øko Fjerkræslagteri ApS was established in 2009 and processes about 500,000 organic and free-range chicken with annual sales of about 18 million Danish crowns ($2.8 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5245 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares of par value thb 10 each in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited