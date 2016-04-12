April 12 Rosenbauer International AG :

* Proposed dividend 1.5 euros ($1.71) per share (2014: 1.2 eur per share)

* Outlook for 2016: further increase in revenues and earnings targeted

* FY revenues of 865.4 million euros (+6 pct) due to growth on the U.S. market

* FY EBIT increased by 5 pct to 50.6 million euros despite non-recurring expenses

* FY net profit at 36.8 million euros