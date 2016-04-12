BRIEF-Lannett announces FDA approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml
* Lannett announces approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml (0.5 mg/ml)
April 12 Kontigo Care AB :
* To issue new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Issue is guaranteed up to the maximum amount of about 18.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.32 million) obtained through subscription and guarantee commitments
* Subscription price in issue will be 3.0 crowns per share
* Subscription period will be from May 24 To June 10
Source text: bit.ly/1oSRXVQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1044 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lannett announces approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml (0.5 mg/ml)
* Says its share trade to halt from May 17 as it plans to acquire 65 percent stake in health firm via share issue