BRIEF-Abu Dhabi bourse registers Shuaa Capital International as market maker
* Grants Shuaa Capital International (a subsidiary of Shuaa Capital) a license to serve as market maker on exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 12 Capman Oyj :
* Capman Buyout's latest fund exits its first portfolio company
* Capman Buyout X Fund has agreed to sell majority holding in Värmelux Oy - parent company of Suomen Lämpöikkuna Oy - to Inwido AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS AS OF APRIL 1 AGREEMENT BETWEEN DACAPO HOLDINGS AND LAND CT ENTERPRISES GMBH, EXPIRED