BRIEF-China's Chalkis Health elects chairman
May 16 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd * Says board elects Li Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qr2U3J Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 12 Ahlers AG :
* Total sales revenues of Ahlers Group decreased by 1.5 million euros from 67.7 million euros to 66.2 million euros ($75.77 million) in first three months of FY 2015/16
* Sales revenues of remaining activities increased by 0.4 million euros or 0.6 percent in Q1 of FY 2015/16
* Q1 EBIT before special effects at 5.3 million euros exceeded previous year's 5.2 million euros by 1.9 percent
* At 3.52 million euros, consolidated net income after taxes in Q1 of FY 2015/16 was up by a moderate 1.7 percent on previous year's 3.46 million euros
* FY forecast confirmed: notable increase in earnings expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares of par value thb 10 each in capital of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited