April 12 Ahlers AG :

* Total sales revenues of Ahlers Group decreased by 1.5 million euros from 67.7 million euros to 66.2 million euros ($75.77 million) in first three months of FY 2015/16

* Sales revenues of remaining activities increased by 0.4 million euros or 0.6 percent in Q1 of FY 2015/16

* Q1 EBIT before special effects at 5.3 million euros exceeded previous year's 5.2 million euros by 1.9 percent

* At 3.52 million euros, consolidated net income after taxes in Q1 of FY 2015/16 was up by a moderate 1.7 percent on previous year's 3.46 million euros

* FY forecast confirmed: notable increase in earnings expected