April 12 Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Says arrangements have been made to lift blockade of its El Limon-Guajes mine (ELG) at 6 pm on Thursday April 14th

* During temporary stoppage a number of maintenance, fine tuning, and commissioning activities were completed

* Says till April 14, operations,contractor personnel will be mobilized to site; operations to re-start on night shift