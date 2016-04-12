BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
April 12 Torex Gold Resources Inc
* Says arrangements have been made to lift blockade of its El Limon-Guajes mine (ELG) at 6 pm on Thursday April 14th
* During temporary stoppage a number of maintenance, fine tuning, and commissioning activities were completed
* Says till April 14, operations,contractor personnel will be mobilized to site; operations to re-start on night shift Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year