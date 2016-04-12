BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Cellcom Israel says Israeli antitrust commissioner, ministry of communications notified co they are opposing proposed purchase of Golan Telecom by co
* Cellcom Israel says will consider its options after receiving and reviewing arguments for decisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year