BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
April 12 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
* Trimble and Hyundai Heavy Industries agree to integrate Trimble ready factory fit machine control kits with HHI excavators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* The Boston Scientific LOTUS™ valve system demonstrated superior efficacy to Corevalve® in global reprise III trial at one year