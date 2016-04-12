April 12 (Reuters) -

* Moody's Investor Service says acquisition of Mediaset Premium will be credit positive for Vivendi

* Moody's says deal offers long-term growth opportunities for Vivendi to expand its content offerings in Italy and Spain.

* Moody's says deal has been structured as an all-share deal involving no cash injection from Vivendi.

