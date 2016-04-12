BRIEF-Virtusa reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results
April 12 Giyani Gold Corp
* Announce resignation of Ron reed, chief financial officer of company, effective april 5, 2016
* Duane Parnham, executive chairman, will act in capacity as CFO until a new appointee is made
May 16 Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc named Stuart Quick as breach response and cyber operations manager of its cyber team.