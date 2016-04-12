BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
April 12 ADMA Biologics Inc
* Announces data on RI-002 to be presented at the Clinical Immunology Society 2016 annual meeting
* Data demonstrates that RI-002 prevents infection in cotton rats challenged with influenza, suppresses inflammatory cytokines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
* MGIC investment- NGAGE / mortgage customers can order MGIC rate quotes as well as order delegated and non-delegated mortgage insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: