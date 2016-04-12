April 12 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Confirming its full-year 2016 net sales guidance of $1.025 to $1.050 billion - SEC filing

* Confirming full-year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $505 to $520 million

* First-Quarter 2016 net sales guidance would represent 79 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint

* Second-Quarter 2016 net sales guidance would represent 35 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint.

* First-Quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance would represent 114 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint

* Second-Quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance would represent 45 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint