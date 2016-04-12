BRIEF-Ocwen Financial files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K
* Ocwen Financial Corp says files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K
April 12 Nelson Peltz Had Previously Reported 9.96 Pct Stake In Legg Mason Inc As Of May 27, 2015
* Nelson Peltz reports 0.48 percent active stake in Legg Mason Inc as of April 11 - SEC filing
* Nelson Peltz had previously reported 9.96 pct stake in Legg Mason Inc as of May 27, 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ocwen Financial Corp says files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K
JERUSALEM, May 16 Israel sought to prevent the shekel rising further on Tuesday by agreeing to allow Intel Corp to pay the tax due on its planned purchase of Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye in dollars.