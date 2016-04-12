BRIEF-Virtusa reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34
* Virtusa announces fourth quarter and full year 2017 consolidated financial results
April 12 Broadcom Ltd
* Says introduces enterprise 5G-HD Wi-fi platform for next-generation enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 16 Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc named Stuart Quick as breach response and cyber operations manager of its cyber team.