BRIEF-Wai Yuen Tong Medicine expects group to record loss attributable for year ended 31 March
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of parent for year ended 31 March 2017
April 12 Ersu Meyve ve Gida Sanayi AS :
* Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, May 16 Israel sought to prevent the shekel rising further on Tuesday by agreeing to allow Intel Corp to pay the tax due on its planned purchase of Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye in dollars.