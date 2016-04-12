April 12 Azimut Holding Spa :
* Signs via its Australian subsidiary AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) binding agreement
to acquire entire capital of Priority Advisory Group (PAG)
* Agreement includes a share swap of 47 percent of PAG equity for AZ NGA shares
* Remaining 53 percent stake in PAG will be paid to founding partners in cash over a period
of two years
* Total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails purchase price of
around 6 million euros ($6.84 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)