April 12 InterDigital Inc
* On April 12, 2016, Paris Court of Appeal issued a
confidential decision with respect to action filed by Huawei in
July 2015
* Action filed by Huawei requesting annulment of arbitration
panel's award in arbitration proceeding initiated jointly by co,
Huawei
* Paris court of appeal found that there were no grounds for
annulment of award
* To file request with New York District Court to lift stay
in New York proceeding and to confirm arbitration award - SEC
filing
