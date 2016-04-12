BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
April 12 Genie Energy Ltd
* Unit received an extension of its license from Israeli Ministry of Energy and Water through April 9, 2017
* Unit AFEK oil and gas conducting multi-well oil and gas exploration program pursuant to license initially granted for 3-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
* MGIC investment- NGAGE / mortgage customers can order MGIC rate quotes as well as order delegated and non-delegated mortgage insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: