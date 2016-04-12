BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
April 12 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Horizon Air places largest aircraft order in its history, adding 30 Embraer E175 regional jets to fleet
* Horizon Air's order, which also includes 33 options, is valued at $2.8 billion at Embraer's current list price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth
* MGIC investment- NGAGE / mortgage customers can order MGIC rate quotes as well as order delegated and non-delegated mortgage insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: